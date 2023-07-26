Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistani rupee registered improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.53% during the trading session on Wednesday.

At around 12:15pm, the rupee was hovering at 287, an increase of Rs1.52 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the ongoing downward momentum pulled the Pakistani rupee lower for the eighth consecutive session, depreciating 0.21% to settle at 288.52 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday night allowed the Exchange Companies (ECs) to import cash US dollars against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo or security companies.

Previously, ECs were allowed to export the permissible currencies in cash but were required to bring dollars in their bank accounts. Now, with this move, ECs can also bring cash dollars through cargo or security companies.

Currency dealers termed the development positive, which will improve the supply of US dollars in the market.

“In the coming days, the US dollar rate would decline in both inter-bank and open-market,” Malik Bostan, President of Forex Association of Pakistan, said while talking to a private channel.

“The rate of US dollar jumped from 270 to 290 amid a shortage of greenback in the open-market, leading to an increase in the gap of rates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zafar Paracha, General Secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) also lauded the development, saying this would address the issue of the US dollar shortage in the market.

“This will address the liquidity crunch issue,” he said.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to a two-week high versus the euro on Wednesday as traders awaited crucial policy decisions from the nations’ central banks this week.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, but is heavily weighted toward the euro - edged 0.06% higher to 101.37 in the Asian morning, after pushing as high as 101.65 overnight for the first time since July 11.

Continued signs of a resilient US economy in the face of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) steep series of interest rate increases has helped buoy the dollar index from a 15-month trough of 99.549 reached a week ago.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Wednesday, sliding from three-month highs hit the previous day after industry data showed an expected rise in US crude stockpiles, but losses were capped amid signs of tighter global supply and hopes for China’s economic stimulus.

This is an intra-day update