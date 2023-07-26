Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday include Rs 235 as up country expense in the spot rate and closed it at Rs 17, 935 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that trading activities were limited due to the rains in the cotton producing areas of Sindh and Punjab.

The rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association include Rs 235 as up country expense in the spot rate and closed it at Rs 17, 935 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 345 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023