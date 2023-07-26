Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

The fall continues: rupee settles at 288.52 against US dollar

Read here for details.

IMF nudges up 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth ahead

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz expects ‘positive results amid improved energy and agri production’

Read here for details.

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

Read here for details.

KSE-100 up 0.79% as bullish momentum continues

Read here for details.

‘Risk not worth it’: Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Read here for details.

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Read here for details.

Budgetary support: Govt borrows Rs500bn from banks in 2 weeks: SBP

Read here for details.

Cypher inquiry: FIA team questions IK for over 2 hours

Read here for details.