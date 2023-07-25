Establishing trust: appoint a caretaker setup for Pakistan’s sake

With the clock ticking and the deadline approaching, coalition partners seem to be at odds over the issue of the caretaker prime minister. Although it may appear that things are going well, there are underlying cracks that threaten to disrupt government harmony.

Party alliances and rivalries can often be complex, with parties working together on the surface while harboring deep-seated mistrust behind closed doors. Pakistan’s political scenario is often characterised by accusations of betrayal and switching allegiances for personal gain.

While these parties may appear to put up a united front against common opponents, it is important to recognise that their cooperation is often driven by fear of a bigger threat rather than genuine trust. The facade they present to the public is often carefully crafted to maintain a sense of stability and unity.

A caretaker prime minister is seen by all parties as a prime opportunity to advance their own interests during the upcoming election season, as the position can enable players in meeting their agendas.

With the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) facing its own set of issues in the upcoming elections, there is a vacuum going forward — especially when it comes to countering the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). By appointing a trusted individual as prime minister, it can be ensured that any remaining nuts and bolts are fixed. This allows them to have a say in shaping the future direction of the country while maintaining stability during transitional periods.

Meanwhile, PML-N is keen on having its candidate as caretaker premier. Being the face of the government, PML-N has undoubtedly borne the brunt of having to take all the ‘tough decisions’. Having suffered a shock in the 2018 elections, it is understandable that they are not in the mood to compromise. They want all bases covered, regardless of how opposition parties may react.

To evade any surprises, PPP and other players are more concerned with ensuring they have a say in who becomes the interim premier.

Considering that all stakeholders are talking about the need for continuity in current policies, the anxiety surrounding the appointment of an interim prime minister seems unwarranted. The current economic challenges faced by Pakistan are undeniably unprecedented. There appears no need to squander the gains made over the last few weeks when it comes to the economy.

Amidst this critical situation, the appointment of a caretaker prime minister takes on great significance. It is not merely a tactical issue, but rather a strategic move to ensure stability and continuity in tackling the financial crisis. For instance, the proposed amendment to the Constitution, granting additional powers to the caretaker premier, reflects the recognition of the need for strong leadership and decisive action during the caretaker timeline.

This move aims to empower the caretaker prime minister to push forward the economic agenda introduced by the government and agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

By granting more powers to the caretaker prime minister, there is a collective understanding that it will facilitate swift decision-making and effective implementation of necessary reforms. It is important to note that all stakeholders agree on this matter because they understand that political uncertainty and instability will only exacerbate an already challenging situation.

To guarantee a seamless transition during the caretaker phase, it is imperative that stakeholders collaborate closely and designate an individual who commands the trust of all stakeholders.

The issue represents a significant initial opportunity for all key stakeholders to demonstrate that, in an arena where individuals are often pitted against one another, trust can indeed be established.

Such a display can establish a positive precedent, signaling that it is now time to focus on crucial tasks at hand, with political considerations taking a back seat.

