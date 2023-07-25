BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
BIPL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.14%)
DFML 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
DGKC 54.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.54%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HBL 82.65 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.16%)
HUBC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
MLCF 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
OGDC 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PAEL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PIOC 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.47%)
PPL 69.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.99%)
SSGC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,675 Increased By 14.6 (0.31%)
BR30 16,236 Increased By 122.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,180 Increased By 125.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 16,498 Increased By 41.9 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains in early trade on China policy pledges

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 12:06pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand extended gains from the previous session in early trade on Tuesday, as China’s pledges to increase support for its sputtering economy boosted risk appetite globally.

At 0600 GMT, the rand traded at 17.6575 against the dollar , about 0.5% stronger than its closing level on Monday.

The rand is up more than 6% this month against the US currency, recovering further from a record low struck in early June.

China’s top leaders pledged on Monday to step up help for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery and signalled that there would be more to come for the property industry.

At around 0700 GMT the South African central bank will publish its leading business cycle indicator for May , giving clues about the outlook for Africa’s most industrialised economy.

The economy is expected to barely grow in 2023, with crippling power cuts and logistics bottlenecks among factors denting the country’s growth prospects.

South African rand flat; focus on central banks in big economies this week

Analysts at Rand Merchant Bank said the leading indicator probably fell further in May, citing slowing global growth and long-term domestic economic vulnerabilities among reasons for the projected decline.

The results of the government’s auction of 2037, 2044 and 2053 bonds are also due around 0930 GMT.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand gains in early trade on China policy pledges

Intra-day update: rupee sees another fall against US dollar

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Goods under brand name, trademark: Bulk supplies chargeable to GST: FBR

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

LNG supply: Framework agreement inked with Azerbaijan

Industrial consumers: PLL, SSGC may be allowed to auction off unutilized capacity of LNG

Read more stories