BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine detains senior ex-military for suspected graft charges

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 09:18pm

KYIV: A senior Ukrainian former military official was detained on Monday for suspected corruption following reports his family bought real estate worth millions of dollars in Spain after the Russian invasion.

Yevgen Borisov was in charge of mobilisation and conscription in the southern Odesa region until his dismissal in late June.

Investigators in May accused Borisov of accepting bribes in return for exempting some people from being mobilised in the army.

Russia claims dramatic increase in ammo production

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation, which probes high-level corruption, said Borisov had been detained in Kyiv in a joint operation with the prosecutor general’s office.

“The former official attempted to flee,” investigators said, adding that he tried to do so by changing his phone numbers, car number plates and by changing his location.

Borisov was on Saturday charged with “unlawful enrichment” and the deliberate evasion of military duty, the SBI said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

His arrest followed an investigation by an influential Ukrainian media outlet which reported his family bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in the posh southern Spanish resort of Marbella.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau said last week that the former official is suspected of accepting bribes of over 188 million hryvnias (around $5 million).

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine Ukraine’s Odesa city

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine detains senior ex-military for suspected graft charges

Ishaq Dar put forward as leader of caretaker government: report

Sherry Rehman says reports claiming consensus on caretaker PM 'fake news'

PLL, Azerbaijan’s SOCAR ink framework agreement to procure LNG cargoes

Procuring LNG directly from Qatar: PM Shehbaz says policy developed for private businesses

KSE-100 settles above 46,000 for its highest closing level in 15 months

4 killed, several injured as two vehicles collide near Quetta

Sitara Peroxide extends plant shutdown for another two weeks

Corporate briefing: Honda Atlas mulling hybrid model for Pakistan

US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace in meeting with COAS

Lawyer murder case: SC bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan

Read more stories