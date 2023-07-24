BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Russia warns of ‘tough retaliatory measures’ to drone attacks

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:27pm

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday that drone attacks in central Moscow and annexed Crimea could warrant a harsh response, after Ukraine claimed an attack on the capital.

“We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population by the military and political leadership of Ukraine,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“The Russian Federation reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures,” it added.

The ministry said the “West’s focus on further aggravating the situation” in Ukraine was behind Kyiv’s “brazen actions”.

Russian officials said earlier that Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

A Ukrainian defence source told AFP the attack on Moscow was a “special operation” carried out by Kyiv’s military intelligence.

The attack on Moscow, some 500 kilometres (310 miles) from Ukraine, comes after Kyiv vowed to retaliate for a Russian missile strike on the city of Odesa a day earlier.

The attack killed two people and damaged a historic cathedral in the UNESCO-protected city on the Black Sea.

Russia Ukraine drone attacks RUssia Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine Ukraine’s Odesa city

