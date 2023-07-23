The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Chairman Senate of Pakistan

TEXT: As the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on the occasion of the FPCCI Export Awards. It gives me great pleasure to see that the excellent performance of the exporters and their contribution to the country's economy is being recognized and celebrated through this event.

I believe that this recognition not only acknowledges the achievements of the awardees but also serves as a source of pride and credibility for them. Furthermore, it is through the hard work and dedication of individuals and organizations belonging to the export-oriented industries that Pakistan is able to earn valuable foreign exchange every year.

Improving exports and trade relations with different countries will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of Pakistan. I urge the business community to continue playing a positive role in this regard and assure FPCCI of the government's utmost support in safeguarding their interests at all levels.

I am confident that the conferment of awards and recognition of high achievers will serve as a motivation for enthusiastic individuals and organizations to strive for even higher goals.

I would also like to take this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of Mr. IrfanIqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, Mr. Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President FPCCI and Convener of the Awards Committee, and other office bearers for organizing such a wonderful event.

I congratulate all the award winners, and I wish the FPCCI all the best, with the hope that their efforts will continue to contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved nation, Insha Allah!

