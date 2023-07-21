Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani summits Broad Peak

LAHORE: Naila Kiani, the female mountaineer of Pakistan, has once again made headlines by achieving another remarkable feat, as she has successfully summits Broad Peak, the world’s 12th highest mountain, which stands at a height of 8051 meters above sea level.

Earlier, Naila summits Nanga Parbat, the world’s 9th highest mountain. With this extraordinary accomplishment, Naila has etched her name in history as the first Pakistani woman to summit Broad Peak. Moreover, she has become the first Pakistani woman to successfully climb all five of Pakistan’s 8000-meter peaks and the first Pakistani woman to summit the eight highest peaks in the world.

Naila received support from BARD Foundation, an organization that played a vital role in her success. Naila expressed her joy at setting a remarkable record in Pakistan’s history, stating, “My passion to make my country proud on a global level always keeps me motivated. When I begin my journey, I envision the feeling of victory, which makes the difficult path seam easier or at least that is what I tend to believe. I am immensely grateful to my sponsor, BARD foundation, whose support and belief in my aspirations have been instrumental in my journey.”

