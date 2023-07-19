CM seeks plan to build plastic roads

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to build plastic roads as an in-principle decision has been taken to introduce such roads in the province.

These plastic roads offer enhanced durability compared to conventional coal tar-made roads, as they are less prone to breaking. In addition, the CM has emphasised the importance of transparency and ensuring high-quality standards in road construction projects. Currently, there are 137 ongoing road rehabilitation projects, covering a total length of 2600-km across Punjab, and all road construction contracts are being awarded through e-tendering to maintain fairness. Furthermore, the CM has set a target of completing 107 inter-district road construction projects within a three-month timeframe.

Moreover, the CM has issued a directive to revamp the emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, to minimise patient movement and ensure efficient care.

The directive emphasises the need to create a sustainable and practical system that prioritizes patient convenience and treatment effectiveness. As part of the redesign, smart beds will be introduced to facilitate tests and treatments, replacing the conventional use of wheelchairs. These measures will enhance the overall experience of patients, ensuring they receive optimal care while minimizing unnecessary movement.

Furthermore, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son in a traffic accident.

In his condolence message, the CM has extended heartfelt sympathies to Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

