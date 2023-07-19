BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM seeks plan to build plastic roads

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to build plastic roads as an in-principle decision has been taken to introduce such roads in the province.

These plastic roads offer enhanced durability compared to conventional coal tar-made roads, as they are less prone to breaking. In addition, the CM has emphasised the importance of transparency and ensuring high-quality standards in road construction projects. Currently, there are 137 ongoing road rehabilitation projects, covering a total length of 2600-km across Punjab, and all road construction contracts are being awarded through e-tendering to maintain fairness. Furthermore, the CM has set a target of completing 107 inter-district road construction projects within a three-month timeframe.

Moreover, the CM has issued a directive to revamp the emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore, to minimise patient movement and ensure efficient care.

The directive emphasises the need to create a sustainable and practical system that prioritizes patient convenience and treatment effectiveness. As part of the redesign, smart beds will be introduced to facilitate tests and treatments, replacing the conventional use of wheelchairs. These measures will enhance the overall experience of patients, ensuring they receive optimal care while minimizing unnecessary movement.

Furthermore, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son in a traffic accident.

In his condolence message, the CM has extended heartfelt sympathies to Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other members of the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi plastic roads

Comments

1000 characters

CM seeks plan to build plastic roads

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories