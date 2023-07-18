Pakistan 461 all out, lead Sri Lanka by 149 runs

GALLE: Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten 208 as Pakistan posted 461 all out to lead Sri Lanka by 149 runs on the first innings in the rain-hit opening Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who made 312 batting first, bowled out the tourists in the final session of the third day after a frustrating ninth-wicket stand of 94 between Shakeel and Naseem Shah, who made six off 78 balls.

The tourists went past Sri Lanka’s first-innings total just before lunch.

Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis claimed five wickets for the hosts.