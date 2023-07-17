BAFL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.1%)
BIPL 17.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.06%)
DGKC 56.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.83%)
FABL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.23%)
GGL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.84%)
HBL 78.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUBC 80.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
OGDC 84.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.49%)
PAEL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
PIOC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.1%)
PPL 68.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.29%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.19%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.17%)
SSGC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
TPLP 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TRG 104.28 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.2%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 15,854 Increased By 33.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 45,144 Increased By 76.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,006 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 15 and July 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2023 08:37am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour: Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says govt has tried to normalise ties with US

Read here for details.

  • Brokerage house AHL expects KSE-100 to provide upside of 24% in FY24

Read here for details.

  • Ishaq Dar notifies Rs9 per litre reduction in petrol price

Read here for details.

  • SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Iran vow to counter terrorism in border areas

Read here for details.

  • Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

Read here for details.

  • Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories