BAFL 35.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.88%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.16%)
DFML 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.7%)
DGKC 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
FABL 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
FCCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
GGL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HBL 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUBC 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
OGDC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
PAEL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PIBTL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.64%)
PIOC 90.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PPL 71.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.15%)
PRL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.04%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
SSGC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
TPLP 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.27%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.58%)
UNITY 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.53%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 26.3 (0.57%)
BR30 16,215 Increased By 128.6 (0.8%)
KSE100 45,854 Increased By 338.8 (0.74%)
KSE30 16,319 Increased By 115.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens amid disappointing trade data, but downside seen as limited

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 10:48am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped slightly against the dollar on Thursday, as the country’s export growth surprised investors to the downside, but analysts said further currency weakness was expected to be limited.

China’s exports fell more than expected in June year-on-year, while imports also contracted, in the worst showing for outbound shipments from the world’s second-largest economy in three years.

Prior to the market’s open, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1527 per US dollar, 238 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1765.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1680 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1687 at midday, 37 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Despite the strengthening of yuan against the dollar in recent days, the yuan has underperformed amid the US dollar’s retreat, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. The trade-weighted CFETS Yuan Basket Index dropped to 96.22, the lowest level since early 2021.

The June import contraction confirmed weakening growth momentum through the second quarter, Tan said.

Despite the trade data weakness, traders and analysts believe further downside in yuan is limited by China’s smoothing measures such as setting stronger fixes and potential stimulus to be announced at the July Politburo meeting.

China’s yuan weakens, hurt by disappointing inflation data

“Together with the hope for more non-monetary stimulus to be announced by the end of the month, it may help put a floor on front-end RMB yields and cap the upside of the dollar against yuan over the near term,” said Jingyang Chen, Asia FX Strategist at HSBC.

The global dollar index fell to 100.443 from the previous close of 100.521.

The offshore yuan was 38 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1725 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.9551 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.13% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan weakens amid disappointing trade data, but downside seen as limited

Expectedly, IMF board approves $3bn 9-mth SBA

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Read more stories