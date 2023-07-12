Punjab CM, cabinet members meet governor, discuss important issues

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, along with provincial ministers called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Tuesday in which various matters including the Bahawalpur and South Punjab were discussed.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the development of education, health, agriculture sectors and development projects of South Punjab. The meeting decided to make Home Economics College of Bahawalpur operational immediately which is almost complete since 2018. It also decided to give a piece of land to the Bahawalpur Institute of Science and Technology (BIST) by the Punjab government.

In the meeting, it was unanimously resolved to reverse the decision to link Basic Health Units (BHUs) and dispensaries to major hospitals and run these infirmaries in a better manner. A decision to complete and run the latest eye hospital in Multan within a month was also taken in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, “Out-of-school children should be enrolled in the province and Punjab Education Foundation should be made functional again in a better way.”

Lauding the efforts of Syed Mohsin Naqvi, the governor said that it is commendable to run a large province like Punjab efficiently with a short cabinet. “His special efforts to improve the health sector of the province are commendable,” the governor said. He advised the cabinet members that there is always room for improvement, and this process should not stop. “There is a need to improve the cleanliness of hospitals,” he said.

The caretaker provincial ministers including Aamir Mir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Legal Affairs Kunwar Dilshad and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab for Sports Wahab Riaz were present on the occasion.

