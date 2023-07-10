BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 85.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PIOC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
PPL 67.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
PRL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.25 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.13%)
UNITY 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.44%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By 28 (0.63%)
BR30 15,694 Increased By 69.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,520 Increased By 312.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,897 Increased By 92.9 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shandur Polo Festival under way in Chitral

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

PESHAWAR: The three-day Shandur Polo Festival continued for the second day amid joy and jubilation, with a large number of local and international tourists thronging to the scenic Chitral area to witness the polo matches played on the highest altitude ground.

The second day’s festivities were inaugurated by Brigadier Arsalan Israr Mirza, Director General GB scouts, who threw the polo ball to start the match. Secretary of Tourism Sohail Khan was also present on the occasion.

A significant number of local and foreign tourists arrived in Shandur to see the polo matches.

The festival was jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and the district administration.

All the necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate and assist tourists. Tourism police and guides have also been deployed to assist tourists, and adequate accommodation facilities have been ensured for visitors. Camping pods have been installed and are available for tourists, while the helpline of the tourism authority is also operational.

Various colorful programs, including paragliding, food stalls, and traditional dances, have also been arranged on the second day of the festival. Stalls have also been established to highlight and promote the artwork of Chitral and Gilgit local artistes and skilled people.

In the evening, a Chitral cultural night was organized in which various local artistes sang traditional and cultural songs to entertain the audience and promote the rich culture of the area.

It is worth mentioning that the Shandur Polo ground is situated at a level 3800m height known as the “Roof of the World,” and the King Game has been held annually since 1936.

The KPCTA has made all arrangements to hold the festival in a befitting manner and attract domestic and foreign tourists to witness the beauty of the scenic region and traditional games.

On the second day, a match was played between Gilgit B team and Chitral B team, with Gilgit B winning 5-2 in a thrilling match. Brigadier Arsalan Israr Director General GB scouts and DIG Nisar Satti distributed gifts, cash prizes, and the trophy to the winning team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

tourists Chitral Shandur Polo Festival polo matches

Comments

1000 characters

Shandur Polo Festival under way in Chitral

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories