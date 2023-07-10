Shandur Polo Festival under way in Chitral

PESHAWAR: The three-day Shandur Polo Festival continued for the second day amid joy and jubilation, with a large number of local and international tourists thronging to the scenic Chitral area to witness the polo matches played on the highest altitude ground.

The second day’s festivities were inaugurated by Brigadier Arsalan Israr Mirza, Director General GB scouts, who threw the polo ball to start the match. Secretary of Tourism Sohail Khan was also present on the occasion.

A significant number of local and foreign tourists arrived in Shandur to see the polo matches.

The festival was jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and the district administration.

All the necessary arrangements have been made to facilitate and assist tourists. Tourism police and guides have also been deployed to assist tourists, and adequate accommodation facilities have been ensured for visitors. Camping pods have been installed and are available for tourists, while the helpline of the tourism authority is also operational.

Various colorful programs, including paragliding, food stalls, and traditional dances, have also been arranged on the second day of the festival. Stalls have also been established to highlight and promote the artwork of Chitral and Gilgit local artistes and skilled people.

In the evening, a Chitral cultural night was organized in which various local artistes sang traditional and cultural songs to entertain the audience and promote the rich culture of the area.

It is worth mentioning that the Shandur Polo ground is situated at a level 3800m height known as the “Roof of the World,” and the King Game has been held annually since 1936.

The KPCTA has made all arrangements to hold the festival in a befitting manner and attract domestic and foreign tourists to witness the beauty of the scenic region and traditional games.

On the second day, a match was played between Gilgit B team and Chitral B team, with Gilgit B winning 5-2 in a thrilling match. Brigadier Arsalan Israr Director General GB scouts and DIG Nisar Satti distributed gifts, cash prizes, and the trophy to the winning team.

