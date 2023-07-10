Electric buses: Sharjeel says chargers have arrived

KARACHI: Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, addressed a press conference at Archives Complex Clifton on Sunday.

They announced that the chargers for electric buses have arrived, and from tomorrow, these buses will once again run on the roads of Karachi. The Sindh government is consistently taking measures to provide optimal commuting facilities to its citizens, and in this regard, another fleet of buses will arrive in Karachi tomorrow.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that as per the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Sindh government is committed to expanding the number of buses in order to enhance urban travel facilities. Furthermore, he mentioned that the new buses will be replacing the older ones.

He mentioned that a bus monitoring app has been launched, which has made people’s lives easier in this era of inflation. He highlighted that the Sindh government has undertaken significant work in mega projects. The government hospitals in Sindh offer excellent health facilities, with even individuals from Afghanistan and Iran utilising Sindh hospitals for medical treatment.

He stated that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is commencing operations, which will create numerous investment and employment opportunities. Investors are being facilitated through a streamlined one-window operation process; there is a high likelihood of establishing an electric bus plant in Sindh.

During the press conference, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Unit, emphasized the importance of creating a business-friendly environment for investors and businesspeople. He mentioned that the Sindh Government has dedicated significant effort to develop the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, underscoring their commitment to this endeavour over an extended period.

He announced that the development work of the Dhabeji Economic Zone will commence on July 15, marking a significant milestone that has been achieved. He also mentioned that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone offers a tax holiday for a period of 10 years. The establishment of the Dhabeji Economic Zone is expected to generate increased employment opportunities and contribute to economic growth.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar stated that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and is being constructed under a Public-Private Partnership model. He mentioned that the Sindh government has a track record of successfully completing significant projects through public-private partnerships. In the case of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, the Sindh government has provided the land, while the responsibility of its development lies with the designated developer.

He mentioned that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone spans an extensive area of 1500 acres and is strategically located in close proximity to Port Qasim, Karachi Airport, and the main railway track. Considering its advantageous location and promising prospects, he expressed confidence that the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone will emerge as the most successful economic zone in the country.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, during the press conference, expressed that the Pakistan People’s Party government is excelling in all sectors. He emphasized that the Sindh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, is tirelessly striving for the development of the province.

He mentioned that the Sindh government’s efforts in preserving mangroves have been acknowledged and recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records, the Sindh government has undertaken substantial initiatives in the realm of urban forests.

He said that the Sindh government has exclusively provided the best treatment in government hospitals. The quality of healthcare services in Sindh government hospitals is of such high standards that individuals do not require a health card. He mentioned that the government hospitals in Sindh offer free-of-cost treatment for the world’s most expensive cyber knife and transplant procedures.

