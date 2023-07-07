BAFL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
Two Bangladesh banks to offer trade transactions in Indian rupees

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:08pm

DHAKA: Two Bangladeshi banks including the largest state-owned lender plan to introduce trade transactions in Indian rupees, officials said, as the South Asian nation looks to build up its shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

Until now, Bangladesh has only carried out trade transactions in dollars.

State-owned Sonali Bank and Eastern Bank have opened “nostro” accounts in rupees with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, officials from both banks said.

A nostro account refers to an account a bank holds abroad at another bank in the currency of that jurisdiction. Such accounts are used for international trade and to settle other foreign exchange transactions.

“This is just the beginning. More banks will join us in the coming days. It will ease pressure on the foreign reserves,” Afzal Karim, managing director of Sonali Bank, told Reuters.

The exchange rate mechanism will be decided on a cross-currency basis by individual banks and a formal announcement will be made on July 11, said Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank.

India, Russia settling some non-oil trade in rupees: Indian banker

“The use of the Indian Rupee in India-Bangladesh trade provides a convenient and cost-effective mechanism for conducting cross-border transactions, contributing to the strengthening of economic ties between the two nations,” Iftekhar said.

India is Bangladesh’s second-largest source of imports after China, with Dhaka’s exports to India standing at $2 billion in the year to June 2022 while Bangladesh’s imports from India were$13.69 billion.

Bangladesh is struggling to pay for imported fuel because of a dollar shortage. Its dollar reserves have shrunk by more than a third since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to stand at a seven-year low of $31.60 billion.

The value of Bangladesh’s taka currency fell by over a sixth during the 12 months through May.

