BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sharjeel for timely completion of Red Line BRT project

Press Release Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has emphasized the need to spare no effort in resolving the issues encountered in the Red Line BRT project and said that the BRT project holds the potential to benefit millions of people in Karachi.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding the Red Line BRT project, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued instructions to expedite the construction work of the Red Line BRT project and ensure its timely completion.

In a high-level meeting presided over by Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the progress and challenges encountered in the Red Line BRT project were discussed.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the advancements made in the construction of the underpass from Tank Chowk to Safura Chowrangi Karachi, as part of the Red Line BRT project.

During the meeting, a committee was established with the purpose of closely monitoring and evaluating the daily progress of the Red Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport, Saleem Rajput, CEO of Trans Karachi, Tufail Palijo, Chairman of Trans Karachi BOD, Suresh Lodhi, MD of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo, representative from the Asian Development Bank, Shaukat Ali Alvi, GM of Trans Karachi, Pir Sajjad, BRT Consultant, Sir James, Sohail Abidi, and other participants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sharjeel Inam Memon Red Line BRT project Saleem Rajput

Comments

1000 characters

Sharjeel for timely completion of Red Line BRT project

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories