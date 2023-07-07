Sharjeel for timely completion of Red Line BRT project

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has emphasized the need to spare no effort in resolving the issues encountered in the Red Line BRT project and said that the BRT project holds the potential to benefit millions of people in Karachi.

Chairing a high-level meeting regarding the Red Line BRT project, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued instructions to expedite the construction work of the Red Line BRT project and ensure its timely completion.

In a high-level meeting presided over by Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, the progress and challenges encountered in the Red Line BRT project were discussed.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the advancements made in the construction of the underpass from Tank Chowk to Safura Chowrangi Karachi, as part of the Red Line BRT project.

During the meeting, a committee was established with the purpose of closely monitoring and evaluating the daily progress of the Red Line BRT project.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport, Saleem Rajput, CEO of Trans Karachi, Tufail Palijo, Chairman of Trans Karachi BOD, Suresh Lodhi, MD of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo, representative from the Asian Development Bank, Shaukat Ali Alvi, GM of Trans Karachi, Pir Sajjad, BRT Consultant, Sir James, Sohail Abidi, and other participants.

