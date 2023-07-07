BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Health dept issues alert across Punjab after rains spell

Recorder Report Published 07 Jul, 2023 05:24am

LAHORE: Following the massive spells of rains across province, the Punjab health department has issued an alert for the possible outbreak of diseases including malaria in various parts of the province.

Sources in the health department said the Meteorological Department of Pakistan has forecast a rigorous monsoon season due to which floods are also expected in various parts of Punjab. Under such an environment, the sources said, the mosquito breeding sites will occur and there is likelihood of malaria outbreak in Punjab. There is possibility of stomach related diseases, the sources added.

Health professionals feared that the province was on the verge of outbreak of many viral diseases including dengue, malaria and hepatitis, due to ongoing spells of heavy rains. They warned that the hospitalisation risks were higher owing to the expected outbreak of waterborne diseases in the wake of heavy falls if prompt measures were not adopted. Moreover, in view of the recent rains of monsoon, the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has stopped grant of all kind of leave for sanitary workers and others concerned staff of works department.

The AMSs/DMSs have also been asked to remain alert while employees will ensure their mobile phones on 24 hours and their attendance accordingly. Moreover, a notification has also been issued by the MS LGH in this regard according to which till further orders no sanitary staff will be away from their duties. The hospital administration warned the contractor of the private cleaning company to keep a strict watch on the performance of their workers and fulfil the responsibility of keeping the hospital clean round the clock otherwise departmental action will be taken accordingly.

MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam, while giving a briefing to Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar regarding the re-arrangement of the existing rain situation, said that according to the SOPs, AMS Works to keep all four disposal pumps active all the time. Arrangements have been made so that rain water does not gather in the hospital and can be removed in minimum time while 4 peter engines are also present in the hospital. The Principal PGMI directed the administrative doctors to ensure the safety of machinery and equipment and that the patients and medical staff should not face any kind of difficulty in rainy weather.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

rains Health dept Punjab Health Department

Comments

1000 characters

Health dept issues alert across Punjab after rains spell

Development projects: Finance unveils strategy on release of funds

Basis for fixation of base tariff: Rupee could hit 325 mark vs dollar by June 2024: PD

Around $100m debt: Pakistan, Italy agree on ‘PIDSA’ timeline extension

1,320MW Shanghai Thar Coal Block-1: Financial closure in peril as ICBC decides to withdraw $300m financing

Q1FY24: Cash-strapped govt to borrow record Rs11trn

Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: Parliamentarians express deep anguish

PM urges Guterres to convene urgent meeting

Renewable energy: MoU signed with UAE

Designs of two hydropower projects: PCA accepts Pakistan’s petition against India

APTMA urges Primark to open office in Pakistan

Read more stories