Health dept issues alert across Punjab after rains spell

LAHORE: Following the massive spells of rains across province, the Punjab health department has issued an alert for the possible outbreak of diseases including malaria in various parts of the province.

Sources in the health department said the Meteorological Department of Pakistan has forecast a rigorous monsoon season due to which floods are also expected in various parts of Punjab. Under such an environment, the sources said, the mosquito breeding sites will occur and there is likelihood of malaria outbreak in Punjab. There is possibility of stomach related diseases, the sources added.

Health professionals feared that the province was on the verge of outbreak of many viral diseases including dengue, malaria and hepatitis, due to ongoing spells of heavy rains. They warned that the hospitalisation risks were higher owing to the expected outbreak of waterborne diseases in the wake of heavy falls if prompt measures were not adopted. Moreover, in view of the recent rains of monsoon, the administration of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has stopped grant of all kind of leave for sanitary workers and others concerned staff of works department.

The AMSs/DMSs have also been asked to remain alert while employees will ensure their mobile phones on 24 hours and their attendance accordingly. Moreover, a notification has also been issued by the MS LGH in this regard according to which till further orders no sanitary staff will be away from their duties. The hospital administration warned the contractor of the private cleaning company to keep a strict watch on the performance of their workers and fulfil the responsibility of keeping the hospital clean round the clock otherwise departmental action will be taken accordingly.

MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam, while giving a briefing to Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar regarding the re-arrangement of the existing rain situation, said that according to the SOPs, AMS Works to keep all four disposal pumps active all the time. Arrangements have been made so that rain water does not gather in the hospital and can be removed in minimum time while 4 peter engines are also present in the hospital. The Principal PGMI directed the administrative doctors to ensure the safety of machinery and equipment and that the patients and medical staff should not face any kind of difficulty in rainy weather.

