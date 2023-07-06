Mountaineer Asif Bhatti rescued after four-day-long operation

Mountaineer Asif Bhatti was rescued on Thursday after a four-day-long operation. He was stranded at about 7500 meters while scaling the 8,126-meter peak of Nanga Parbat. Aaj News reported.

“It is expected that Bhatti will be moved from base camp to Skardu CMH via army helicopter tomorrow [Friday] morning,” Karar Haidri, the general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan told Aaj News.

He will return to Islamabad after receiving first aid.

Bhatti was accompanied by Azerbaijan’s mountaineer named Israfyl, who helped the Pakistani reach Camp Two from Camp Four.

The ground rescue team consisting of Fazal Ali and Mohammad Younis were also present at Nanga Parbat.

It must be noted that Sajid Sadpara, Naila Kayani — coordinating the rescue operations —and Hugo Oyaar could not depart from Skardu today.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Gilgit-Baltistan and Army authorities to rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti.

The directives came after the mountaineer’s son appealed to the prime minister on social media to evacuate his stranded father safely.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan to contact Asif Bhatti’s son and assure him of immediate measures for the stuck-up climber’s rescue.

The 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat, the ninth-highest mountain in the world, is considered dangerous due to its high fatality rate. The mountain has a daunting ascent and the risk of unstable glaciers, avalanches and storms.

Before its first ascent in 1953, 31 people died attempting to climb the peak, which is why it was nicknamed “the Killer Mountain.”

The mountain is also called “the western anchor of the Himalayas.” It has a 22.3% death ratio, making it the world’s third most dangerous mountain peak.