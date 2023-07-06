BAFL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.52%)
BIPL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
BOP 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
DFML 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.52%)
DGKC 55.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.79%)
FABL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.95%)
FCCL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.95%)
FFL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.91%)
HBL 79.14 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.98%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.39%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
MLCF 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 86.14 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.55%)
PAEL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.68%)
PPL 67.24 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.21%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 72.4 (1.65%)
BR30 15,564 Increased By 303.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 44,179 Increased By 626 (1.44%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 275.2 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mountaineer Asif Bhatti rescued after four-day-long operation

Published 06 Jul, 2023 10:14pm

Mountaineer Asif Bhatti was rescued on Thursday after a four-day-long operation. He was stranded at about 7500 meters while scaling the 8,126-meter peak of Nanga Parbat. Aaj News reported.

“It is expected that Bhatti will be moved from base camp to Skardu CMH via army helicopter tomorrow [Friday] morning,” Karar Haidri, the general secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan told Aaj News.

He will return to Islamabad after receiving first aid.

Bhatti was accompanied by Azerbaijan’s mountaineer named Israfyl, who helped the Pakistani reach Camp Two from Camp Four.

The ground rescue team consisting of Fazal Ali and Mohammad Younis were also present at Nanga Parbat.

It must be noted that Sajid Sadpara, Naila Kayani — coordinating the rescue operations —and Hugo Oyaar could not depart from Skardu today.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Gilgit-Baltistan and Army authorities to rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti.

The directives came after the mountaineer’s son appealed to the prime minister on social media to evacuate his stranded father safely.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan to contact Asif Bhatti’s son and assure him of immediate measures for the stuck-up climber’s rescue.

The 8,126-metre Nanga Parbat, the ninth-highest mountain in the world, is considered dangerous due to its high fatality rate. The mountain has a daunting ascent and the risk of unstable glaciers, avalanches and storms.

Before its first ascent in 1953, 31 people died attempting to climb the peak, which is why it was nicknamed “the Killer Mountain.”

The mountain is also called “the western anchor of the Himalayas.” It has a 22.3% death ratio, making it the world’s third most dangerous mountain peak.

mountaineers Asif Bhatti

Comments

1000 characters

Mountaineer Asif Bhatti rescued after four-day-long operation

After 14 months: KSE-100 powers past 44,000 with over 600-point gain

Rupee strengthens marginally, settles at 277.04 against US dollar

UAE minister says keen to invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector

Major martyred during IBO in Khyber district: ISPR

PM Shehbaz says country's progress depends on nation, state institutions working together

Accountability court says Nawaz Sharif politically victimised in plot allotment case, unfreezes assets

14 injured as rain continues to batter Lahore

At least eight children killed in Shangla landslide

US’s Yellen to kick off China visit with both sides locked in confrontation

Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen passes away in Lahore

Read more stories