Afghanistan opt to bowl in first Bangladesh ODI

CHITTAGONG: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first Wednesday in the first of three one-day internationals against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Afghanistan, who lost their previous two ODI series in Bangladesh, gave fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi his ODI debut.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Sharfuddoula (BAN)

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)