Minister pays tribute to martyred soldiers

Press Release Published 04 Jul, 2023 05:07am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, paid tribute to the soldiers of the security forces who lost their lives in the operation against terrorists in the Bilour area of Balochistan. He also expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyred Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali.

In his statement, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, emphasized that cowardly acts cannot weaken the morale of our soldiers, and a handful of terrorists cannot shake the national resolve.

He stated that we pay tribute to our soldiers who lost their lives during the operation against terrorists, and the nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

