BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 30, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jul, 2023 08:53am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on new $3bn stand-by arrangement

Read here for details.

  • Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, increases rate of high-speed diesel by Rs7.5

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to now turn towards growth, says Dar after IMF deal

Read here for details.

  • Sindh Revenue Board sees ‘record breaking collection’ in June

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz to participate in SCO virtual summit hosted by India on July 4

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz hails IMF’s $3bn stand-by arrangement with Pakistan

Read here for details.

