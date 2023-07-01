Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on new $3bn stand-by arrangement

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged, increases rate of high-speed diesel by Rs7.5

Security forces kill six terrorists in Tank, North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan to now turn towards growth, says Dar after IMF deal

Sindh Revenue Board sees ‘record breaking collection’ in June

PM Shehbaz to participate in SCO virtual summit hosted by India on July 4

PM Shehbaz hails IMF’s $3bn stand-by arrangement with Pakistan

