AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.66%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.41%)
DFML 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
DGKC 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.33%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.84%)
FFL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.14%)
FLYNG 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
HUBC 69.58 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
KEL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.62%)
MLCF 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
NETSOL 74.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
OGDC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.17%)
PAEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
PPL 59.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.09%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.18%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.09%)
TRG 92.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
UNITY 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 14,080 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 15.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,637 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz hails IMF’s $3bn stand-by arrangement with Pakistan

  • Thanks IMF Managing Director and team for 'cooperation and collaboration'
BR Web Desk Published June 30, 2023 Updated June 30, 2023 04:08pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with Pakistan will help strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves and enable it to achieve economic stability.

The premier thanked IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their “cooperation and collaboration, especially during the course of the last week”.

His remarks come following the IMF’s announcement earlier on Friday that its staff and Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month SBA.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July.

A new stand-by arrangement with the IMF: here are some key points

“The new SBA builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 EFF-supported program which expires end-June,” Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release on the day the Extended Fund Facility expired.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also took to Twitter and shared the IMF’s press release.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the country should work to implement the government’s ‘5Es framework’ “to make the economy strong and sustainable by developing it to its full potential.’’

Ministry all set to launch ‘5Es Framework’

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PM and Dar would hold an “important press conference” at 4pm on Friday regarding the IMF deal.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute Director at The Wilson Centre, noted that Islamabad had “waited until the very final hour to take the (politically risky) fiscal policy steps that the IMF had been hoping to see for months.”

“If it had taken those steps earlier, much of the drama and fraught negotiations of recent months likely wouldn’t have had to play out,” he said, adding that ’’In all likelihood, when PM Sharif met the IMF director in Paris last week, she delivered a ‘now or never’ warning to him. That message appears to have resonated and he appears to have delivered.“

IMF IMF and Pakistan Stand By Arrangement

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Jun 30, 2023 04:40pm
Now Mr Bhikaree e Ala, can you please fire Dar and bring back Miftah. Otherwise you will soon be out begging within a few weeks.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz hails IMF’s $3bn stand-by arrangement with Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Dar address press conference after IMF deal

As it happened: Pakistan’s last-gasp IMF bailout

PM Shehbaz to participate in SCO virtual summit hosted by India on July 4

Sindh Revenue Board sees ‘record breaking collection’ in June

Oil heads for fourth straight quarterly decline

Sri Lanka could exit bankruptcy by September, says president

FM Bilawal to embark on four-day visit to Japan tomorrow

China’s Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link

Six injured in Indian pharma factory fire

Read more stories