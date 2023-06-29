AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Business & Finance

Mondelez Pakistan partners with Nutshell Communications

Press Release Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:19am

KARACHI: Mondelez Pakistan Limited signed a communications and strategic engagements partnership agreement with Nutshell Communications, Pakistan’s leading communications firm specializing in stakeholders management, outreach, corporate branding, thought leadership, and strategic communications.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony held at Nutshell’s Karachi office, between Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO Nutshell Group, and Sami A. Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan Limited. The signing was witnessed by Unaizah Ali, Chief Commercial Officer; Subhan Elahi, Chief Creative Officer; Mehrunisa Azhar, Chief Disruption Officer from Nutshell Communications, and Usama Majeed, Head of Corporate and Government Affairs, Mondelez Pakistan.

Sami A. Wahid said; “We welcome Nutshell Communications as our strategic partners. Nutshell has a deep understanding of the communications landscape, highly skilled and experienced professionals, and a proven track record of success. We look forward to working with the Nutshell team and believe that this partnership will add great value to both parties.”

Commenting on the engagement, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, said; “The aim of this partnership is to leverage our expertise to drive meaningful engagement and create a powerful brand experience for Mondelez Pakistan. We are confident that this alliance will propel Mondelez Pakistan to a higher level of recognition and thought leadership in the Pakistani FMCG market.”

