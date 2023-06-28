AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Jun 28, 2023
Pakistan

May 9 incidents: Official Secrets Act, Army Act not attracted in any FIR: Khosa

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, senior advocate Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act are not attracted in any first information report (FIR) registered in connection with the May 9 demonstration.

Khosa, who is also counsel for Aitzaz Ahsan, senior advocate Supreme Court, who filed a petition against the trial of civilians in the military courts while talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court said that neither any section of the Official Secrets Act nor any section of the Army Act included in any of the FIRs registered with respect of May 9 protests.

He said that after filing an application in Anti-Terrorism Court, military officials took the custody of 102 civilians and so far no one knows where these civilians have been kept. There is a question mark over the way the ATC provided the custody of civilians without application of mind, he said, adding that so far the stage of framing of charge against the accused has not arrived and they handed over the custody of civilians.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

