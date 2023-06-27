AVN 43.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.58%)
BAFL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
CNERGY 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
DGKC 51.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
EPCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.89%)
FCCL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HUBC 69.95 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.88%)
KAPCO 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KEL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.55%)
MLCF 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
NETSOL 74.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.17%)
OGDC 76.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.49%)
PAEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PIBTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
PPL 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
PRL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
TRG 92.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.36%)
UNITY 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,083 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,237 Decreased By -200 (-0.48%)
KSE30 14,597 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan finance minister: To respond appropriately if FX moves turn excessive

Reuters Published 27 Jun, 2023 09:39am

TOKYO: Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki kept up verbal warnings against the yen’s depreciation on Tuesday, saying he would respond appropriately if currency moves become excessive.

Suzuki fired the latest warning shot as the dollar traded at 143.43 yen, down 0.06% from late US levels. Japanese officials have sounded the alarm in recent days over rapid weakening of the currency.

The finance minister said “sharp and one-sided moves” were observed recently in the currency market.

Japan’s finance minister says sharp forex moves are undesirable

“It was important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals,” Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“We will closely watch currency market moves with a strong sense of urgency and will respond appropriately if the moves become excessive.”

Shunichi Suzuki Japan finance minister

Comments

1000 characters

Japan finance minister: To respond appropriately if FX moves turn excessive

Policy rate hiked by100 bps to 22pc

Policy rate hike part of IMF agreement: Pasha

May 9 incidents: Lt-Gen among 3 sacked for negligence

At least for now, CJP expects no civilian trial in military courts

ECC for reviewing timber, wood import policy

Dar launches new Shariah-compliant products of NSS

KTBA says ‘IRIS’ has stopped incorporating credit notes

Provincialisation of Discos: PC frames ToRs for transaction advisor

ECC concerned at ‘higher generation cost’ of KE

US-India joint statement: US deputy chief of mission summoned

Read more stories