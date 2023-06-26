Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Miftah resigns as general secretary of PML-N Sindh

Read here for details.

Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in money laundering case

Read here for details.

Pakistan will look to impose Rs215bn additional taxes after IMF talks: Dar

Read here for details.

National Assembly approves IMF-aligned budget FY24

Read here for details.

Qureshi criticises govt for ‘lack of response’ to US-India joint statement

Read here for details.

NA adopts bill limiting disqualification of lawmakers to five years

Read here for details.

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

Read here for details.

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

Read here for details.