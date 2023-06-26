AVN 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.42%)
BAFL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
BOP 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.81%)
CNERGY 2.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.53%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.42%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (5.16%)
EPCL 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.35%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.91%)
FFL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.2%)
GGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.33%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (5.46%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
KAPCO 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.97%)
KEL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.59%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.3%)
NETSOL 75.01 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.89%)
OGDC 77.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.76%)
PAEL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.52%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.98%)
PPL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (4.44%)
PRL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.43%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
TELE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.11%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.47%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (4.13%)
UNITY 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
BR100 4,041 Increased By 103.7 (2.63%)
BR30 13,948 Increased By 504.7 (3.75%)
KSE100 41,020 Increased By 954.6 (2.38%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 356.8 (2.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 24 and June 25, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jun, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Miftah resigns as general secretary of PML-N Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Parvez Elahi granted post-arrest bail in money laundering case

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will look to impose Rs215bn additional taxes after IMF talks: Dar

Read here for details.

  • National Assembly approves IMF-aligned budget FY24

Read here for details.

  • Qureshi criticises govt for ‘lack of response’ to US-India joint statement

Read here for details.

  • NA adopts bill limiting disqualification of lawmakers to five years

Read here for details.

  • Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

Read here for details.

  • Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Advance tax on registration of vehicles above 2000cc hiked

NA approves 54 supplementary demands for grants

FBR issues increased income tax slabs for salaried class

Supplies made to unregistered persons: Rate of ‘Further Sales Tax’ increased to 4pc

PPDB asks AEDB to expedite issuance of tripartite LoS to Zorlu

NPCC submits Jul-Sep fuel requirements

Elections Act, 2017: Bill seeking amendment passed by NA

Govt agencies allowed to import pharma raw material

Expert speaks about PKR’s real effective exchange rate

The Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022: Investors and shareholders granted income tax exemption

Read more stories