Jun 24, 2023
Pakistan

Sharjeel takes swift action in response to water line issue

Press Release Published 24 Jun, 2023 06:02am

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, promptly became aware of the water board’s water line being impacted during the construction of the Karachi Red Line Bus (KRLB) project in front of Karachi University.

In response, he swiftly issued orders to ensure full cooperation and support to the authorities of the Trans Karachi Water Board.

Upon receiving reports of the water line issue, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon promptly took notice and swiftly issued orders to the Secretary of Transport and the CEO of Trans Karachi.

He emphasized the importance of the concerned authorities’ efforts in ensuring that citizens do not encounter any problems related to the issue.

Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Karachi, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has issued specific instructions highlighting the significance of water-related matters.

Considering the ongoing work on the KRLB project, he emphasised the need for close coordination between the concerned authorities, including the Water Board and other relevant bodies.

“The aim is to ensure the well-being of citizens by proactively addressing any potential problems or difficulties that may arise during the project.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

