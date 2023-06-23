AVN 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
World

Biden says will talk human rights, rule of law with Modi

Reuters Published 23 Jun, 2023 06:00am

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said he will discuss the issue of human rights with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, after activists and his Democratic Party’s progressive lawmakers urged him to raise the issue publicly.

“I look forward to discussing how we could strengthen our partnership and build a future together, worthy of both our peoples, one grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom and rule of law,” Biden said at the White House, seated next to Modi. The Indian leader, who spoke mostly in Hindi and appeared with a translator, nodded after Biden’s words.

Calls have escalated in recent days for Biden to publicly call out what activists say is India’s deteriorating human rights record.

Biden’s remarks did not directly criticize India or Modi. India’s importance for the US to counter China makes it hard for Washington to criticize the human rights situation in the world’s largest democracy, analysts say.

The US president rolled out the White House red carpet for Modi on Thursday as part of his effort to jump-start a stronger US-India relationship.

The only two Muslim women members of the US Congress - Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib - along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, separately said they will boycott Modi’s address to Congress on Thursday, citing allegations of abuse of Indian dissidents and minorities, especially Muslims.

US Senator Bernie Sanders also said Modi’s “aggressive Hindu nationalism” has “left little space for India’s religious minorities.”

The Indian government says its policies are aimed at the welfare of all communities and that it enforces the law equally.

Since Modi took office in 2014, India has slid from 140th in the World Press Freedom Index, to 161st this year, its lowest point, while also leading the list for the highest number of internet shutdowns globally for five consecutive years.

The UN human rights office described a 2019 citizenship law as “fundamentally discriminatory” for excluding Muslim migrants. Critics have pointed to anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief and the revoking of Muslim-majority Kashmir’s special status in 2019 as well.

There has also been demolition of properties owned by Muslims in the name of removing illegal construction; and a ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka when Modi’s BJP party was in power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

