‘People’s Bus Service’: Sindh minister inaugurates mobile application

KARACHI: Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated the mobile application of the People’s Bus Service.

The launch ceremony of the People’s Bus Service app took place at a hotel in Karachi. The event was organised by the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Sindh. Secretary Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, Project Director People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, CEO Trans Karachi Tufail Palijo, and other dignitaries participated in the event.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Bus Service had been initiated under the directives of the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party with the aim of offering excellent travel amenities to the citizens. He said since its inception, the service had expanded to cover seven cities in Sindh. “Through the People’s Bus Service application, passengers will have access to ticket prices, bus schedules, and other essential information. The Sindh government maintains complete oversight of the People’s Bus Service, ensuring continuous monitoring of its operations.”

He emphasized that despite numerous challenges, the Sindh government was committed to providing its citizens with affordable and comfortable facilities. “To achieve this objective, the government allocates a substantial budget every month,” he added.

He said Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had prioritized the development of the transport system in Karachi, adding the Sindh government had plans to launch an e-taxi service in the near future, the construction of the red line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Karachi was progressing rapidly, and it would be the first BRT system in Pakistan to operate on biogas.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that both the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT were projects with an estimated value of approximately 200 billion rupees.

He said presently, the country was grappling with a challenging economic situation, in such circumstances, adding “it is crucial for us all to make collective decisions as a nation and forge ahead together.”

He emphasised that the most pressing issue in Pakistan currently was to strengthen the country’s economy. “It is imperative to prioritise key sectors such as agriculture and minerals, while developing efficient water distribution system is crucial for promoting agricultural production.” The PPP is best suited to undertake these endeavors, he said.

Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that regardless of which political party assumed power, it was essential to formulate a comprehensive ten-year plan, adding the focus should be on attracting foreign investors to establish new industries.

He stated the budget for the entire Sindh region included projects worth billions of rupees. He said “unfortunately, a few miscreants vandalized three of our buses. However, our skilled drivers managed to safeguard the remaining buses from any harm. It is disheartening to witness individuals damaging government and public property in an attempt to create chaos within the country.” He questioned why the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) did not protest similarly in America or London, only causing destruction within own nation. “Today, we will award certificates of appreciation to those individuals who successfully protected the buses from the miscreants.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023