Sharjeel urges JI to accept defeat

KARACHI: Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the municipal elections in Sindh will conclude Monday with the swearing-in ceremony of the Mayor of Karachi, following this, the municipal administration of Karachi will become operational.

Addressing a press conference at the Archives Complex, Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, including former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have been provided with clear instructions to serve the public.

He emphasized that Jamaat-e-Islami, is opposing their party without any valid reason, and turmoil have been historically associated with them. Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon urged Jamaat-e-Islami to accept their defeat and collaborate in the progress. He clarified that the instructions from our party’s leadership are to foster unity and work collectively with all stakeholders.

He stated that Jamaat-e-Islami benefited from the boycott of the MQM in Karachi, as it allowed them to secure seats that otherwise Jamaat-e-Islami would have lost very badly.

Speaking about the polio campaign, he emphasized the importance of administering polio drops to safeguard children against disease. He appealed to the media to wholeheartedly support the government in its efforts by informing the public about the effectiveness of polio vaccination. He further requested the media to accelerate talk shows and awareness campaigns regarding polio, urging them to increase program coverage on this topic. The aim is to encourage maximum public engagement and participation in the polio campaign.

Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that he came across a news report stating that the Prime Minister has allocated 25 billion rupees in special funds for the flood victims in Sindh. If this news is verified as accurate, then he expressed his appreciation for the initiative. He highlighted that both Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have consistently advocated for support to the flood victims at various platforms. He urged the Prime Minister to fulfill the promises made to Sindh during his visits to the region. He mentioned that Ahsan Iqbal’s statements were taken into consideration, we hold respect for him. However, expressing matters that should remain within the confines of a meeting outside of it is deemed inappropriate. Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government highly appreciates the visits of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Sindh, particularly during the challenging time of floods.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged the significance of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visits to Sindh, during the floods, and expressed the Sindh government’s appreciation for them. Regarding the period of the PTI government, he stated that Sindh experienced significant injustices during that time. However, when the PDM government assumed power, they made a request to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to rectify those injustices. The specific request was to reinstate the irrigation and road schemes in Sindh that had been cancelled. The Prime Minister gave assurances to include these projects as promised. He highlighted that Sindh contributes significantly in terms of tax revenue and natural gas production. Additionally, he mentioned that the electricity generation from Thar Coal in Sindh is also a notable achievement. However, he expressed concern over the failure to fulfill the promises made to Sindh, stating that it is not aligned with principles of justice. Specifically, he emphasized the importance of retaining irrigation and road development schemes in Sindh as per their demands. Despite assurances, the necessary funding for these projects was not provided.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that if the reports regarding the relief funds received by the media are accurate, the Sindh government expresses gratitude to the Prime Minister and the federal government. However, he also mentioned that it would have been more preferable if such information had been communicated to Sindh government earlier. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong alliance but criticized the tendency of lower-tier leaders to make provocative statements, which he considered inappropriate.

Answering the questions Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that their goal is to foster collaboration within the alliance. However, he clarified that if there are any grievances or complaints, we will address them through proper channels and within the established rules and procedures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023