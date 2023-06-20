KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 236,222 tonnes of cargo comprising 159,459 tonnes of import cargo and 76,763 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 159,459 comprised of 100,459 tonnes of Cotainerised Cargo & 59,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 76,763 comprised of 47,077 tonnes of Cotainerised Cargo, 4 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,094 tonnes of Clinkers & 21,588 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7865 containers comprising of 4039 containers import and 3826 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1249 of 20’s and 1255 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 140 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 507 of 20’s and 577 of 40’s loaded containers while 341 of 20’s and 912 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 07, ships namely, X-Press Bardsey, Zheng He 3, M.T.Mardan, Cma Cgm Fidelio, Mtm Colorado ships namely, Navios Lapis and Olympia arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 09 ships namely, Prabhu Parvati, Um Ethanaya, Kota Lumba, Niledutuch Lion, Northern Discovery, X-Press Bardsey, Lowlands Amstel, Cma Cgm Fidelio and Miracle have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemical carrier ‘Golden Denise’ sailed out to sea on 19th June, & three more ships, Ullswater, Akij Moon and Dona Bibi are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo Volume of 74,126tonnes, comprising 54,100 tones imports Cargo and 20,026 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,323 Containers (145 TEUs Imports and 1,178 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Alexandra Kosan, MSC Rania & two more ships, EM Astoria and Navios Lapis carrying Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Container Terminal on Monday, 19th June, & three more container ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Madeleine and MSC Sky-II are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 20th June 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023