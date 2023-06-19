Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Hike in power tariff widely expected

Allies need to own decisions, says Ahsan Iqbal after Bilawal’s concerns on budget

TLP ends march after talks with government

FO says 12 Pakistanis identified among survivors in Greece boat disaster

‘Same discount as for others’: Russian minister says Pakistan not receiving ‘special’ rate

Securing refinancing: govt cleared dues of Chinese banks in advance, says Ishaq Dar

Bus accident at Kallar Kahar leaves 10 dead, 25 injured

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

