AVN 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
DFML 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
DGKC 51.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
EPCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
FFL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KEL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.92%)
PPL 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
TPLP 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-14.41%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
UNITY 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,077 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 13,992 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,395 Increased By 94.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 14,546 Increased By 4.8 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 17 and June 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 19 Jun, 2023 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Hike in power tariff widely expected

Read here for details.

  • Allies need to own decisions, says Ahsan Iqbal after Bilawal’s concerns on budget

Read here for details.

  • TLP ends march after talks with government

Read here for details.

  • FO says 12 Pakistanis identified among survivors in Greece boat disaster

Read here for details.

  • ‘Same discount as for others’: Russian minister says Pakistan not receiving ‘special’ rate

Read here for details.

  • Securing refinancing: govt cleared dues of Chinese banks in advance, says Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Bus accident at Kallar Kahar leaves 10 dead, 25 injured

Read here for detais.

  • 4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

Read more stories