BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Friday tracking Asian peers, with benchmarks nearing record high levels after economic data from the US hinted at a potential delay in further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.25% at 18,735.20 as of 9:16 a.m.

IT stocks weigh on Indian blue-chip shares after Fed’s hawkish pause

IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 63,069.50.