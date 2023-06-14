SLIC signs MoU with Bahria Foundation

KARACHI: State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) signed an agreement with Bahria Foundation to provide group life and health insurance to over six thousand employees of Bahria Foundation and retired personnel of Pakistan Navy.

Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman (SLIC) and V/Adm Khan Hasham Bin Saddique HI(M) witnessed the event where, executives from both organisations were also present. This partnership is yet another step towards making life and health insurance accessible to every Pakistani.

“As part of our mission of extending the benefits of insurance to all sections of society and meeting our commitments to our policy holders and the nation; we take pride in providing financial and health protection to the employees of Bahria Foundation and retired personnel from Pakistan Navy,” said Hussain, Chairman (SLIC).

“This strategic partnership commemorates our commitment for continuous improvement and innovation for our employees as well as the welfare of retired personnel of Pakistan Navy,” said Saddique, MD Bahria Foundation.

