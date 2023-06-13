AVN 49.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.26%)
BAFL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.77%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
DGKC 51.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.62%)
EPCL 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FCCL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
KAPCO 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.15%)
MLCF 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 80.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
PAEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PIBTL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
PPL 60.18 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
PRL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
TRG 96.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.44%)
UNITY 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,134 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.59%)
BR30 14,324 Decreased By -36.6 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,539 Decreased By -244.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 14,670 Decreased By -76.8 (-0.52%)
Base metals rise as China’s rate cut raises stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2023 06:03pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Prices for copper and other base metals rose in London on Tuesday after the central bank of top metals consumer China lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months to prop up its post-pandemic recovery.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $8,427 a metric ton by 1105 GMT.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction hit a one-month high of $8,451 a metric ton last week, driven by expectations of a coming Chinese stimulus package.

“The industrial metals sector trades higher after the surprise rate cut from China’s PBOC, raising speculation that a larger economic support package could be unveiled soon, perhaps this week,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Making dollar-denominated metals more attractive to buyers holding other currencies, the dollar fell as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday.

Copper under pressure ahead of China data, Fed decision

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) could influence the Federal Reserve as it starts its two-day policy meeting, with an interest rate decision due on Wednesday.

Copper trades above the 200-day moving average of $8,384 but needs a break above $8,450, its March and April lows, to attract additional momentum buying, Hansen said, adding that large are unlikely until the CPI and Fed rate decision arrive.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses registered a daily fall of 275 metric tons to a two-month low of 41,375 tonnes, LME data showed on Tuesday.

Providing support to base metals from the supply side, a fire overnight at Sweden’s Ronnskar smelter - a major producer of copper, zinc, lead and other metals - has halted output until further notice.

LME aluminium advanced 0.3% to $2,234.5 per metric ton, zinc rose 1.5% to $2,385.5, nickel climbed 2.2% to $21,215, tin was up 0.4% at $26,000 and lead fell 0.2% to $2,068.5.

