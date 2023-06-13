AVN 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.4%)
BAFL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
DGKC 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 67.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
KAPCO 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
MLCF 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 79.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PPL 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.14%)
UNITY 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -17 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,319 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.28%)
KSE100 41,618 Decreased By -165.1 (-0.4%)
KSE30 14,715 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.22%)
Oil prices climb on bargain hunting ahead of US Fed rate decision

Reuters Published June 13, 2023 Updated June 13, 2023 12:23pm

Oil prices traded up on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Brent crude futures climbed 77 cents, or 1.1%, to $72.61 a barrel by 0640 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.68 a barrel, up 56 cents, or 0.8%.

Both benchmarks fell around $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of key inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

“Some investors looked for bargains after the previous day’s heavy selling while others held back their positions with speculation that Saudi Arabia may cut production additionally,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities.

Oil prices could fall further because of China’s faltering economic recovery, he added, predicting WTI would trade in the range of $62.50 to $75 a barrel during the summer, but mainly below $70 a barrel.

Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting.

Oil prices fall as investors await Fed rate decision

The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices.

The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation.

But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its plan on Friday, is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy.

In China, disappointing economic data last week raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut more production in July.

The market is also waiting for demand outlooks from Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), due later on Tuesday, Nomura’s Okoshi said.

“In our view, the latest fall in oil prices increases the probability Saudi Arabia will at least extend supply cuts currently in place for July,” said National Australia Bank analysts in a note.

“On this basis, market speculation on the potential for further supply cuts at the next OPEC meeting is likely to drive oil price volatility.”

Saudi Arabia last week said it would cut its July output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to 9 million bpd, its biggest reduction in years, in a move to boost prices.

