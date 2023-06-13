Minister inaugurates renovation of Philip Church

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Gian Chand Esrani has said that the minority community in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, has equal rights and according to the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party, the rights of the minority community are fully respected.

He said this while inaugurating the renovation and expansion of Philip Church's Pure Block in Hyderabad.

He further said that Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur paying special attention to welfare of minorities which shows that the contribution of the minority community in the development and prosperity of Pakistan is significant.

He further said that the minority community has full confidence in the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari adding that work of the welfare of the minorities is going on under the leadership of the Sindh Chief Minister.

He further said that the quota of the minority community in government jobs of Sindh is being implemented in a transparent manner and special funds have also been allocated for the construction and renovation of places of worship of the minority community. The development schemes of the Minority Affairs Department are an expression of love for the minority community.

