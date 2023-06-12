AVN 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
DFML 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
HUBC 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KAPCO 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 81.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
OGDC 78.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.23%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
PPL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.38%)
PRL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.24%)
TRG 98.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.21%)
UNITY 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,178 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.28%)
BR30 14,494 Decreased By -94.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,881 Decreased By -23.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,774 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s wholesale inflation eases, goods close to consumers continue to rise

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2023 10:57am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO: Japan’s wholesale inflation slowed for a fifth consecutive month in May because of sliding fuel and commodity prices, data showed on Monday, a sign cost-push pressure that has driven up consumer inflation may be subsiding.

The data underscores the central bank’s view that consumer inflation will slow in coming months as global commodity prices slide from last year’s peak levels.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is expected to maintain ultra-loose policy this week and stick with its forecast for a moderate economic recovery, as robust corporate and household spending cushion the blow from slowing overseas demand, sources have told Reuters.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for goods and services, rose 5.1% in May compared with a year earlier, BOJ data showed, slower than the median market forecast for a 5.5% gain.

The rise came after a revised 5.9% increase in April and was well off the peak of 10.6% hit in December last year, as prices of electricity, fuel, nonferrous metals and chemical goods fell, data showed.

But prices of beverage and food goods rose 7.9% in May from a year earlier and those of electric equipment were up 5.5%, the data showed, a sign cost pressures for sectors close to households such as retailers and restaurants were showing little signs of abating.

Japan’s core consumer inflation hit 3.4% in April as companies continued to raise prices, casting doubt on the BOJ’s view that inflation will slowly move back below 2% toward the latter half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2024.

Bank of Japan Japan’s wholesale inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s wholesale inflation eases, goods close to consumers continue to rise

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Intra-day update: Pakistan stocks see volatile start in post-budget session

PSDP spending: CM demands Centre put Sindh on a par with other provinces

First-ever crude-laden Russian ship arrives

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

KE may buy power from Turtonas-Uzghor projects

CPEC hydropower project achieves hoisting of last rotor in Mansehra

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Turkiye lira weakens to fresh record low against dollar

Oil edges lower ahead of Fed meeting

Read more stories