AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four officers killed in Vietnam police station attacks

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2023 09:03pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS

HANOI: Four police officers were killed and two others injured in shootings at two police headquarters in Vietnam’s Central Highlands on Sunday, authorities said.

Sixteen people were arrested in connection with the shootings in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province, according to the official website of the ministry of public security (MPS).

Two people being held hostage by the attackers were freed, it added, while another person being held managed to free himself.

The attacks on the police headquarters of both Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

The MPS said four police officers were killed while on duty and had been given posthumous promotions. Two other officers were injured. An earlier report on the site said local officials and civilians were also caught up in the attacks, but did not provide casualty figures.

Investigators were searching for more suspects, it added.

Police could not be reached for comment.

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

The Central Highlands, home to a number of ethnic minorities, is considered a sensitive area for Vietnam’s authoritarian government and has long been a hotbed of discontent over issues that include land rights.

Some tribes in the area – collectively known as Montagnards – sided with the US-backed south during Vietnam’s decades-long war. Some are calling for more autonomy, while others abroad advocate independence for the region.

Several state media outlets withdrew their reports about the incident earlier on Sunday, before republishing them hours later.

Gun violence is extremely uncommon in Vietnam, where it is illegal for citizens to own firearms and the black market for weapons is limited.

Four people were shot dead at an illegal cockfighting betting ring on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh city in January 2020.

In another rare shooting in 2016, two senior officials in northern Yen Bai province were killed by a colleague at their office before the gunman shot himself.

Vietnam police station attacks

Comments

1000 characters

Four officers killed in Vietnam police station attacks

NDMA urges people to follow authorities’ guidance regarding Cyclone Biparjoy

OPEC+ working against ‘uncertainities and sentiment’, Saudi minister says

Hopeful IMF deal would be signed this month: PM Shehbaz

Major Gulf bourses end lower on falling oil prices

Pak-Turkiye bilateral cooperation in diverse fields to open vistas of economic prosperity: PM Shehbaz

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

Australia beat India to win World Test Championship final

Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Busy US highway collapses in Philadelphia

Sri Lanka likely Asia Cup venue after India-Pakistan row: official

Read more stories