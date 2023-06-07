AVN 50.75 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (5.51%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
DFML 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
EPCL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
FFL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.01%)
HUBC 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KAPCO 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.01%)
KEL 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 80.85 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (7.8%)
OGDC 78.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 9.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PPL 60.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
PRL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.89%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
TPLP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.67%)
TRG 99.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.42%)
UNITY 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.44%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 14,501 Increased By 61.8 (0.43%)
KSE100 41,954 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 14,881 Increased By 7.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Traders reject ‘early market closure’

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2023 06:05am
Follow us

KARACHI: Traders on Tuesday rejected the government's decision to close down markets by 8 pm, saying that in the summer season shopping always takes place in the evening.

"The government should reverse its decision on markets closing time by 8 pm," spokesman for All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Sindh chapter Ismail Lalpuria said.

He urged the coalition government to adopt austerity measures with first quitting the use of free electricity to bureaucracy to help the economy grow.

"In such hot weather, traders will not shut down their businesses by 8 pm at any cost," he said, adding that the government has achieved nothing from such a "failed" practice in the past, as well.

During the sizzling summers, he said that the people prefer shopping between 8 pm and 11 pm since nobody pays a visit to markets in daytime.

Forcing the markets to close down their activities is not a judicious decision, he said, adding that the economy is being hurt for the sake of energy saving.

He said that the traders are compelled to pay higher bills for electricity. He demanded of the federal energy minister to hold a meeting with traders to solve their problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

traders early market closure summer season Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran

Comments

1000 characters

Traders reject ‘early market closure’

World Bank revises Pakistan’s GDP growth downward to 0.4pc

Budget proposals: PM chairs meeting on IT, telecom sectors

PM for making energy sector reforms part of budget

Bilawal, Hamoudi agree to boost ties in diverse fields

Foreign loans, debt servicing: Repayment revised upward by MoEA

FBR expresses reservations at PD’s policy guideline

RE projects: Punjab govt urges Centre to issue instructions for bidding

Sales tax zero-rating on supply of dairy products to continue

Nepra hints at revising cold storages’ tariff

Covid-19 Active Response & Expenditure Support: ADB’s IED terms ‘Pakistan Programme’ highly successful

Read more stories