Emirates looks at placing new order for long-haul jets

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2023 12:03pm
ISTANBUL: Emirates President Tim Clark said on Tuesday the airline may order more Airbus A350, Boeing 777X or 787 jets as the Dubai-based carrier looks ahead to demand through the 2030s.

“We are looking at both more A350s, more 777-9 and possibly the 787 range,” Tim Clark told reporters on the sidelines of a global airlines meeting.

Emirates Group reports record $3bn annual profit

He declined to discus the number of aircraft involved. “All I will say is that we are looking at buying a number of extra aircraft,” he said.

The Boeing 777X is a planned family of two large twin-engined aircraft including the 400-seat 777-9 and smaller 777-8. Its entry to service has been delayed by several years amid certification and engine development issues.

Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz named Emirates airline ambassador

Emirates reduced its order for 150 777X to 126 jets as part of a deal that saw the airline order 30 787 Dreamliners in 2019.

Speaking in Istanbul on Tuesday, Clark said he was “perhaps a little more confident” in Boeing’s ability to get the new aircraft out, adding he expected to receive the first aircraft in the last quarter of 2025.

