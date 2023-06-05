AVN 47.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
Cabinet approves regulation to prohibit single use of plastic

  • PM Shehbaz says the government kick-started Pakistan’s journey to reduce plastic pollution
Published June 5, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the government had kick-started Pakistan’s journey to reduce plastic pollution as the federal cabinet approved “Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023” during World Environment Day.

“Today, we have kick-started Pakistan’s journey to reduce plastic waste as the federal cabinet approved ‘Single Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations 2023’ on World Environment Day. The new regulation will phase out single-use plastic items throughout Islamabad,” the premier said in a tweet.

“We will also be introducing an action plan for its implementation. As a reflection of our commitment to fighting pollution, all the federal government entities, including the Prime Minister’s Office, have been directed to be the front-runners and strictly use only refillable water containers from today onwards. I urge all provincial governments and the public to join us in reducing and helping to beat plastic pollution in Pakistan,” he added.

On Sunday, the premier urged global action to beat plastic pollution under the global theme “Beating Plastic Pollution.”

In a message on World Environment Day, PM Shehbaz said the government had taken several steps to take Pakistan on the path to sustainable use of resources.

As one of the top 10 countries in the world for plastic pollution, with an estimated 70 percent of plastic waste being improperly disposed of, Pakistan has recognized the urgent need for action.

The government has prioritized the adoption of environment-friendly alternatives and is actively working on the Plastics Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory.

This regulation will establish a comprehensive framework and timeline for phasing out single-use plastics while also leading by example on a plan to reduce and then ban single-use plastics by the entire federal government.

