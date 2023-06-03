KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (June 02, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
173,903,029 123,134,238 5,253,605,580 3,706,473,732
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 662,694,618 (466,510,179) 196,184,439
Local Individuals 2,596,928,724 (2,593,299,184) 3,629,539
Local Corporates 2,412,724,882 (2,612,538,860) (199,813,978)
===============================================================================
