NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 31 May, 2023 03:57am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 30, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
284,087,534           170,241,678         8,807,662,393           4,617,810,804
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)       599,821,261       (759,414,678)    (159,593,418)
Local Individuals            5,317,190,221     (4,788,628,001)      528,562,220
Local Corporates             4,295,635,386     (4,664,604,188)    (368,968,802)
===============================================================================

