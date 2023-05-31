KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (May 30, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
284,087,534 170,241,678 8,807,662,393 4,617,810,804
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 599,821,261 (759,414,678) (159,593,418)
Local Individuals 5,317,190,221 (4,788,628,001) 528,562,220
Local Corporates 4,295,635,386 (4,664,604,188) (368,968,802)
