KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 29, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
411,052,741 237,886,359 8,744,876,318 5,995,311,936
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,725,520,204 (642,795,551) 1,082,724,652
Local Individuals 5,528,073,886 (6,427,441,015) (899,367,129)
Local Corporates 3,310,048,155 (3,493,405,679) (183,357,523)
===============================================================================
