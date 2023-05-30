KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 275,255 tonnes of cargo comprising 210,521 tonnes of import cargo and 64,734 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 210,521 comprised of 87,293 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 33 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,072 tonnes of Chickpeas & 115,123 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,734 tonnes comprised of 41,027 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,437 tonnes of Clinkers, 1,672 tonnes of Mill Scale & 9,598 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7195 containers comprising of 3599 containers import and 3596 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1039 of 20’s and 1082 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 198 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 560 of 20’s and 919 of 40’s loaded containers while 52 of 20’s and 573 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 08 ships, namely Msc Rafael, Oriental Cosmos, Ever Ulysses, Gulf Barakah, Apl Salah, Anbien Bay, Doctor O and Northern Decency have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Xin Hong Kong, Tan Binh 257, Southern Quokkka, Msc Rafaela, Oriole, Oriental Hibiscus, Apl Salalah, Gulf Barakah, Crystal St Petersburg and Oriental Cosmos have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Shesapeake, CMA CGM Figaro and MSC Rafaela left the Port on Monday morning on 29th May, & three more ships, Olita, Zeze Start and Maran Gas Asclepiu are expected to sail on 29th May, 2023.

A cargo volume of 179,902tones, comprising 140,715 tones imports Cargo and 39,187 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,381 Containers (2,084 TEUs Imports and 2,297 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Serinity Gas and Hafnia Providence &four more ships, Ton Hill-II, Northern Jamboree, MSC Denisse and Lanacarrying LPG, Gas oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at SSGC, FOTCO,PIBT and QICT respectively on Monday, 29th May, & two more Container ships, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Maria Elena are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 30th May, 2023.

