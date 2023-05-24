Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering banning former prime minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

The move comes days amid political instability in the aftermath of Khan’s arrest on May 9 on corruption charges, before he was released on bail on court orders.

“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” Asif told reporters. “The PTI has attacked very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can’t be tolerated”.

Khan’s arrest sparked deadly protests across the country, with army establishments being attacked and state buildings set ablaze.