AVN 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.44%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
EPCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KEL 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
NETSOL 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
OGDC 75.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 58.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.23%)
UNITY 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,086 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 19.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,607 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

  • Says PTI has attacked very basis of the state, and it cannot be tolerated
Reuters Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 01:20pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is considering banning former prime minister Imran Khan’s political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

The move comes days amid political instability in the aftermath of Khan’s arrest on May 9 on corruption charges, before he was released on bail on court orders.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi refuses to leave PTI, re-arrested outside Adiala Jail

“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” Asif told reporters. “The PTI has attacked very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can’t be tolerated”.

In major blow, Shireen Mazari, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan quit PTI

Khan’s arrest sparked deadly protests across the country, with army establishments being attacked and state buildings set ablaze.

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI Chief Imran Khan PTI Chairman Imran Khan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Imran Khan's arrest Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters

Govt considering banning Imran Khan’s PTI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged in inter-bank, falls to 308-310 in open market

IHC orders Asad Umar’s release

World Bank says Pakistan in want of 10mn houses

FBR considering documenting non-filers’ property deals

Oil prices rise as much as $1 on concerns over tightening supply

Plant, field installations remain safe, says Pakistan Oilfields after militant attack

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

MoFA to discuss US sanctions on IP gas pipeline today

Who threw blanket of secrecy over govt-NCA deal?: It was decision of Cabinet, IK tells NAB

Read more stories