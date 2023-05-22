PML-Q holds rally to express solidarity with armed forces

AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 22, 2023
APP Published 22 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: On the direction of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, a rally was held in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally was led by Central Chief Organiser Chaudhary Sarwar, Member National Assembly Mrs Farukh Khan, Central Secretary Information Mustafa Malik, Asif Bajwa, North Punjab President Ansar Farooq, Federal Capital President Rizwan Sadiq and Muslim League leader Zafar Bakhtawari, Tariq Shah and others.

The rally started from F-10 and ended by reaching the Islamabad Press Club, which was participated by a large number of Muslim League workers, women and children. Long queues of vehicles were seen in the rally. The participants raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Addressing the rally, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI workers had proved themselves as anti-nationalism by attacking military installations and buildings. The attackers were following the enemy’s agenda.

Member of the National Assembly Mrs. Farrukh Khan said that the incidents of May 9 have made sad every patriotic Pakistani.

He said “The armed forces are giving eternal sacrifices for the country but the nation and the families of the martyrs have suffered on this black day. The whole nation is saddened by it. The country was pushed towards instability under a well-thought-out conspiracy”.

